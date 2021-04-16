Leaders of Germany, France discuss climate policies with China's Xi - statement

Leaders of Germany, France discuss climate policies with China's Xi - statementReuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:33 IST
The leaders of Germany and France welcomed Beijing's aim to reach climate neutrality in its carbon dioxide emissions before 2060 in a video conference with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, according to a statement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Xi used the meeting to exchange their views on climate protection ahead of a virtual climate summit which the United States will host on April 22 and 23, the chancellery in Berlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Emmanuel Macron
- Beijing
- Germany
- China
- Xi Jinping
- France
- United States
- Berlin
- French
ALSO READ
U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea
6 more COVID cases found in local China outbreak
France, Belgium, Canada are the latest countries to buy rights to remake Mnet's show 'I Can See Your Voice'
Philippine military says spots more 'illegal' South China Sea structures
Biden unveils 'once in a generation' spending plan to boost America's crumbling infrastructure; outperform China