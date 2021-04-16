Leaders of Germany, France discuss climate policies with China's Xi - statement

The leaders of Germany and France welcomed Beijing's aim to reach climate neutrality in its carbon dioxide emissions before 2060 in a video conference with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, according to a statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Xi used the meeting to exchange their views on climate protection ahead of a virtual climate summit which the United States will host on April 22 and 23, the chancellery in Berlin said.

