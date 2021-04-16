Xi says China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany, France on climate change

Xi says China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany, France on climate changeReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:58 IST
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany and France to cope with climate change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a Video Summit on Climate among the three countries in Beijing on Friday, according to state television.
China-EU relations face new opportunities and various challenges, Xi said, adding that China will create a fair and non-discriminate environment for foreign companies including French and German firms, and hopes Europe can treat Chinese companies in the same positive way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France, Belgium, Canada are the latest countries to buy rights to remake Mnet's show 'I Can See Your Voice'
Peak of French COVID-19 wave could be within 10 days -Veran
France hoping COVID peak in hospital ICUs will be reached end April -Veran
Peak of current French COVID wave could be reached within 10 days -Veran
Medics despair as France's ‘third way' virus strategy flails