Xi says China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany, France on climate change

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany and France to cope with climate change, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a Video Summit on Climate among the three countries in Beijing on Friday, according to state television.

China-EU relations face new opportunities and various challenges, Xi said, adding that China will create a fair and non-discriminate environment for foreign companies including French and German firms, and hopes Europe can treat Chinese companies in the same positive way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)