Left Menu

Maha: Ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Osmanabad, three held

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the rural police station intercepted a car at the National Highway bridge in Yedashi late on Thursday night and on searching the vehicle, found over 27 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.79 lakh, an official said.

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:20 IST
Maha: Ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Osmanabad, three held

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the rural police station intercepted a car at the National Highway bridge in Yedashi late on Thursday night and on searching the vehicle, found over 27 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.79 lakh, an official said. While the car driver managed to escape the scene, three other occupants of the vehicle were arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chahar's four-for helps CSK restrict Punjab to 106/8

Deepak Chahar returned with impressive figures of four for 13 as Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling and fielding display to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for eight in an IPL match here on Friday.Opting to bowl, CSK...

MFIs better prepared to deal with disruptions due to rising COVID-19 cases: MFIN CEO

The microfinance sector is unlikely to face major challenges from the second wave of COVID-19 and is well prepared to face any disruption, Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN CEO Alok Misra said. Over the past year, microfinance institut...

House Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising

House of Representatives Republicans who supported former President Donald Trumps attempt to overturn his election defeat on average raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal reco...

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the super variations from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings top-heavy batting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021