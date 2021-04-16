Maha: Ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Osmanabad, three held

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the rural police station intercepted a car at the National Highway bridge in Yedashi late on Thursday night and on searching the vehicle, found over 27 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.79 lakh, an official said. While the car driver managed to escape the scene, three other occupants of the vehicle were arrested, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

