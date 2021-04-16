Left Menu

Delhi Police chief calls for strict enforcement of weekend curbs, action against violators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:50 IST
Delhi Police chief calls for strict enforcement of weekend curbs, action against violators

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday asserted that weekend restrictions imposed by the city government to curb the spread of coronavirus will be enforced strictly by the security force.

He directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to utilise the outside force and police control room (PCR) for strict enforcement of curfew and take prompt action against violators, officials said.

Shrivastava held a video conference on Friday with district deputy commissioners of police to review the preparedness and plan of action to follow on ground for strict enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions and DDMA order.

“The Delhi Police is again in the frontline as last year to arrest the surge of coronavirus,” he said, directing all field officers to strictly enforce the guidelines and prosecute those found in willful disobedience to the restriction order without a valid ground or exemption The COVID weekend restrictions will be enforced strictly by Delhi Police like the night curfew. Anyone coming out of their homes will be definitely checked by police personnel and questioned, they said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said the top cop also asked the district DCPs to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground.

If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and case will be registered against them and they may face arrest too. Medical services, food materials, fruits and vegetables supply need to go on as usual for normal life, officials said.

“It is not our purpose to create hindrance in these (essential) services. These will operate normally and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders,” Shrivastava said.

Doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel freely with a valid identity card, he said.

“What needs to be done in such a scenario is known to all. We urge people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and stay home unless exempted under government order. The restrictions of DDMA orders needs to be followed,” the officer said.

The DCPs were also asked to ensure that policemen are careful to observe personal safety norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene. It is the responsibility of the DCPs and SHOs to take care of the well-being of their personnel by following strict COVID discipline, he stressed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced weekend curfew, and closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30, as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

