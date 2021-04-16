PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Active Discharged Deaths ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 32878 3423 29047 408 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 803623 61005 730825 11793 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 342077 33817 304906 3354 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 74195 7711 65291 1155 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 144021 10620 131353 2048 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 11278 1051 10088 132 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 290707 30745 252190 7772 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 395309 53867 338370 3072 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 118646 13546 100857 1819 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 793720 150676 633461 9583 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 948231 35592 905266 7373 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1124509 107315 1003985 13190 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1207332 69868 1132267 4877 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 945 179 760 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 46393 3576 42115 702 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 971384 61593 896759 13032 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 341885 30494 309594 1797 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 471994 109139 357668 5187 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4498 752 3,744 2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 65499 6321 58310 868 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 384688 49737 329881 5170 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 3845563 59183 320955 4425 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3703584 638034 3004391 59553 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5247 106 5078 106 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16920 66 16798 56 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 222940 5416 216397 1127 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 307557 33465 272403 1688 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 151272 20651 129301 1320 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29610 165 29069 376 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14703 565 13986 152 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4747 253 4482 12 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12504 139 12102 84 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 361450 16889 343522 1938 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6497 229 5995 136 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 33875 332 33119 391 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 643795 41047 592242 10506 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 17934076 1657567 12636577 175205 ------------------------------------------------------------------ * This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Sikkim, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,42,91,917 and the death toll at 1,74,308. The ministry said there are 15,69,743 active cases while 1,25,47,866 people have so far recovered from the infection.

