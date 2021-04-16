Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:54 IST
Delhi Police chief calls for strict enforcement of weekend restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
On the eve of COVID weekend curfew, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava today reviewed preparedness and plan of action for strict enforcement of weekend restrictions on ground. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said that weekend restrictions imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government will be enforced strictly by the security force amid the deteriorating condition of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. Shrivastava held a video conference earlier in the day with district deputy commissioners of police to review the preparedness and plan of action to follow on the ground for strict enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions and DDMA order.

"Delhi Police is again in frontline as last year to arrest the surge of coronavirus," he said while directing all field officers to maintain strictness in restrictions and prosecute if anyone is found in willful disobedience to the restriction order without a valid ground or exemption. Shrivastava asked all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground.

Anyone coming out of home will be definitely checked by the police personnel and questioned. If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and case will be registered against them and they may face arrest too, as per the police statement. "It is not our purpose to create hindrance in these services. These will operate normally and our personnel will facilitate it. But no one under the garb of these activities can undertake undue movement to violate the restriction orders," Shrivastava stated, however emphasising that the genuine needs of people such as people in medical emergencies, vegetable vendors actually moving in streets to sell vegetables will be allowed.

The Commissioner of Police directed all DCPs to utilise the outside force and PCR for strict enforcement of curfew and take prompt legal action on the violators. "What needs to be done in such a scenario is known to all. We urge people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and stay home unless exempted under government order." The restrictions of DDMA orders need to be followed, the CP said.

The DCPs were asked to ensure that policemen are careful to observe personal safety norms - wearing appropriate mask, social distancing and hand hygiene. It is the responsibility of the DCPs and SHOs to take care of the well-being of their personnel by following strict Covid discipline, said Shrivastava.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced a weekend curfew, and closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30, as part of restrictions to break the chain of COVID-19 infection in the national capital. The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and registered its biggest-ever single-day spike of 19,486 coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

