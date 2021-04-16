Left Menu

Bodies of 3 missing fishermen recovered by Naval vessel

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:54 IST
Bodies of 3 missing fishermen recovered by Naval vessel

Bodies of three missing fishermen were recovered by an Indian Navy vessel during a search operation on Friday even as the mission to rescue six others missing at sea after their boat collided with a foreign cargo vessel off Mangaluru coast continued for the fourth day.

A Defence spokesman said INS Nireekshak recovered three bodies of missing fishermen from the fishing boat 'Rabah'.

''The naval divers after extensive diving (at depth of 150 metres) throughout the day recovered the bodies at about 8 pm today'', he said.

The spokesman said the Navy vessel is likely to enter Mangalore port past midnight on Friday for handing over the bodies to Mangalore police.

''The ship is presently moving towards Mangalore Harbour at full speed and is likely to reach at about 1 am on April 17, to hand over the bodies to the Mangalore police for further action'', he said.

The ship, which intends to return to the accident site, will resume Search and Rescue operations for the remaining six persons tomorrow morning, the spokesman said.

Of the 14 who ventured in the boat on April 18, from Beypore in Kerala's Kozhikode district, two were saved.

The bodies of three other fishermen were recovered and sent to their native places after post-mortem, the sources said.

Two of the deceased were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu and one from West Bengal.

Vessels and choppers of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and coastal security police have been searching for the missing fishermen for the last three days.

Fishing boats from Mangaluru and Kozhikode also took part in the search operations, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura shuts schools, colleges as COVID cases surge

The Tripura government on Friday announced suspension of physical attendance of students in all schools, colleges and universities from April 17 due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.The state administration a week ago had suspended cla...

COVID-19: No feedback from Centre on double mutation, says Maha minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said there was no communication from the Centre or genome sequencing laboratories about the prevalence of the double mutant of the COVID-19 virus.The minister said he was 100 per cent sure a...

J-K L-G stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing power ventures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday took a comprehensive review of various projects of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited CVPPPL and stressed upon the authorities to ensure maximum local employment.The ...

THree women killed in landslide in Koraput

Three women were killed and another was critically injured in a landslide trigerred by rains Odishas Koraput district Friday, police said.The landslide took place at Podaguda when the women were collecting white soil or limestone for use on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021