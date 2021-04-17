U.S.-Japan statement refers to "peace and stability in Taiwan Strait" - Jiji

U.S.-Japan statement refers to "peace and stability in Taiwan Strait" - JijiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 06:29 IST
A joint statement after a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday referred to the "importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", Jiji news agency reported.
It would be the first such reference to Taiwan in a joint statement by leaders of the two countries since 1969, although it echoed comments in a statement by their defense and foreign ministers last month.
Beijing has been putting increased military pressure on the Chinese-claimed, self-ruled island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Taiwan Strait
- Beijing
- Yoshihide Suga
- Japanese
- Chinese
ALSO READ
U.S. to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review
WRAPUP 1-Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
Pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong join rivals in warning potential abuse of new bill on public office holders
Iran says return of U.S. to nuclear deal does not require talks - Fars new agency
Iran, U.S., world powers working for deal on reviving nuclear pact by June - EU official