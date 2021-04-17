Left Menu

Odisha CM urges PM Modi to allow sale of COVID-19 vaccines in open market

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to ensure an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states and also requested to allow the sale of COVID-19 vaccines in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them.

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:19 IST
Odisha CM urges PM Modi to allow sale of COVID-19 vaccines in open market
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to ensure an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines to states and also requested to allow the sale of COVID-19 vaccines in the open market so that willing citizens who can afford the vaccine can avail them. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Patnaik wrote, "Vaccines may be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that willing citizens, who can afford the vaccine can avail them. This will help governments to have a focused approach towards vulnerable sections of the society."

"The vaccines that have been already approved globally by credible agencies and governments may be accorded approval to increase supply," he said. The Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccines to states to scale up the vaccination drive.

The CM informed that Odisha had administered about 47 lakh doses to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above 45 years. "We have one of the lowest rates of wastage in the country. We have the capacity to administer more than 3 lakh doses every day. We are getting huge responses from people to get vaccinated. However, intermittent supply is creating a challenge in meeting the demand. It is in this backdrop that I had requested for 25 lakh doses to help us administer 3 lakh doses every day. Even at full capacity, it will take us 160 days to fully vaccinate the eligible population of our state (above 45 years)," he wrote.

Taking the current situation into account, the Chief Minister further said India had a huge vaccine manufacturing potential and the Centre and states should support units to ramp up vaccine production. "The few metropolitan cities, which contribute the highest COVID cases should be allowed priority vaccination and flexibility in age criteria as these are economic nerve scenes of the country, and any lockdown in these areas will have an impact on the rest of the country in terms of the labour movement," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese chipmaker Renesas resumes production at fire-damaged plant

Tokyo Japan, April 17 ANISputnik Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage relate...

Russian security service briefly detains Ukrainian diplomat

Russias FSB security service briefly detained a Ukrainian diplomat in St Petersburg, Ukraines foreign ministry said on Saturday, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the neighbouring countries.Interfax news agency earlier reported the...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup. M...

Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homerKyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021