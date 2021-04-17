Left Menu

Dushyant Chautala urges PM Modi to resume talks with farmers protesting at Delhi borders

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with farmers' unions assembled at Delhi borders for several months.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:11 IST
Dushyant Chautala urges PM Modi to resume talks with farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume talks with farmers' unions assembled at Delhi borders for several months. "Our 'Annadattas' are on roads at Delhi border agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the Central Government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than a hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a letter.

Chautala also asked the Prime Minister to constitute a committee of three to four cabinet members to hold talks with the agitating farmers. "The earlier discussion between the Central Government and farmers' union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by Sayunkt Morcha. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talks with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue," the letter read further.

He also mentioned that Haryana is the only state in the country where a total of six crops including wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower, and barley arc purchased at MSP. "I am sure that with the support of the Central Government, procurement of crops from farmers at MSP in Haryana would continue with the same pace in future also," Chautala said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus releases 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for OnePlus 7/7Pro and OnePlus 7T/7TPro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous months original Android 11 release.The latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update fixes so...

Haryana Deputy CM urges PM Modi to resume talks with protesting farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with the farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws.Chautala further said a team of three to four cabinet minister...

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021