Left Menu

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran's chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as China's delegate also reported progress.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:42 IST
Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with global powers, Tehran's chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as China's delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said after a meeting of remaining parties to the 2015 deal that the Iranian delegation had submitted proposed texts on nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and that work on a common text, "at least in areas where there are common views", could begin.

Iran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities in response to the U.S. withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran under President Donald Trump. Araqchi was quoted as saying that, while serious disagreements remained, "a new understanding appears to be emerging."

The second round of talks began on Thursday in a luxury Vienna hotel. The United States, making a new diplomatic push in the Middle East under Joe Biden's administration, is not present as Iran has declined face-to-face negotiation. However, European Union officials chairing the talks are carrying out shuttle diplomacy with a U.S. delegation based at another hotel across the road.

Negotiators are working on steps that both sides must take, on sanctions and nuclear activities, to return to full compliance, but the talks have been further complicated by an explosion at Iran's main uranium-enrichment facility at Natanz. Iran has responded by saying it is enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity, a big step towards weapons-grade from the 20% it had previously achieved.

China's envoy to the talks earlier said all participants - China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany and Iran - had agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift. "All parties have agreed to further pick up their pace in subsequent days by engaging (in) more extensive, substantive work on sanctions-lifting as well as other relevant issues," Wang Qun told reporters.

Tehran says the Natanz blast was an act of sabotage by Israel and on Saturday named a suspect. Israel has not formally commented on the incident. Wang, the only envoy who regularly speaks to reporters outside the talks, said remaining parties to the deal had resumed "productive and constructive work" over the past two days.

"In the next few days we hope the Joint Commission will immediately start negotiating the specific formula of sanction-lifting," he added, using the term for formal meetings of those parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPDA seeks more time from govt for commissioning solar projects amid pandemic

The Solar Power Developers Association SPDA has urged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE to give three more months for commissioning solar projects amid the raging pandemic.The association has highlighted the continued challenges...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Riot declared after police kill man in Oregon protests

Police in Portland, Oregon, said Saturday they arrested four people after declaring a riot Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarised businesses and set multiple fires during demonstrations that started after police fatally s...

Italy reports 310 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 15,370 new cases

Italy reported 310 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 429 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 15,370 from 15,943. Italy has registered 116,676 deaths linked to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021