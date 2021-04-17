Techie poses as IAS officer, dupes public; arrested

Karimnagar(Telangana), Apr 17 (PTI): A techie, posing as an IAS officer, has been arrested for allegedly cheating 29 people of Rs 80 lakh by promising them government jobs, police said on Saturday.

Barla Laxminarayana (22) of Beerpur mandal, a third year B Tech student, would introduce himself as an IAS official posted as Joint Collector in Mancherial and cheat people, Deputy Commissioner of Police G Udaykumar Reddy told reporters here.

''The accused collected Rs 80 lakh from the unemployed and procured two cars, a motorcycle and a house,'' the police official said.

Based on a complaint from two of the victims, the police found the accused to be a techie and arrested him, he said.

He was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

