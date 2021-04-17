Left Menu

Arrested woman PSO a suspected over-ground worker of militants: J-K Police

It is clarified that the accused woman uttered anti-India and pro-freedom slogans off-camera, thus inviting penal action..., a police spokesman said.He said the uttering made on-camera was live streamed for further dissemination on diverse social media platforms with the intention to cause disruption of an ongoing operation and to incite disaffection towards the State.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:48 IST
Arrested woman PSO a suspected over-ground worker of militants: J-K Police

A day after a woman special police officer (SPO) was arrested in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for ''glorifying terrorism'', police on Saturday said the accused was on its radar as a suspected over-ground worker (OGW) of militants.

The police also said it has been found that on various media platforms, a number of “vested interests” with “mala fide intentions” have put in a lot of efforts into making the incident appear like an ''over-reach'' and an ''excessively strict action''.

The police's remarks came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) criticised the arrest and termination from service of SPO Saima Akhter. ''It is clarified that the accused woman uttered anti-India and pro-freedom slogans off-camera, thus inviting penal action...,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the uttering made on-camera was live streamed for “further dissemination” on diverse social media platforms with the “intention to cause disruption” of an ongoing operation and to “incite disaffection” towards the State. “This is punishable under the Indian Penal Code and the UA(P)Act,' he said.

Also, the spokesman said, the accused being a police employee is bound by a code of conduct that was “brazenly violated” by her. “Thus, the concurrent departmental action has been taken against her,” he added.

The spokesman said the household of the accused is a suspected shelter point of an active Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant -- Aslam Dar -- and the woman has been on the police radar as a suspected OGW and thus was subjected to search. “It remains to be investigated whether her act was meant as a disruption tactic to aid escape of the said terrorist when the search operation was underway,” he said, adding, “it is thus requested that no heed should be paid towards those trying to paint the incident in any hue other than a criminal act”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports daily decline in COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France has fallen and the figure for patients in hospital has also dropped, the health ministry said on Saturday, in a sign pressure on the medical system is easing.Health minist...

Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats

Bypolls were held for two parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and 12 assembly seats spread across 10 states on Saturday.The by-election in Pipili assembly seat in Odisha was adjourned following the death of Congress...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19, calls for ramping up vaccine production, availability of hospital beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the COVID-19 in view of rising cases and stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He said that all necessary meas...

Odisha imposes weekend shutdown in 10 districts, night curfew in all towns

The Odisha government Saturday imposed a weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh and implemented night curfew in all urban areas across the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.The coastal state has registered as m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021