Court accepts closure report, quashes case against IPS officer

A local court here has accepted the closure report submitted by police and quashed a cheating case registered against Maharashtra IPS officer Lohit Matani noting that the case was lodged following a misunderstanding.

The case against Matani was lodged in December 2015 by the woman, then a UPSC aspirant, alleging that he had indulged in physical relationship with her on the false pretext of marriage.

The woman, however, the same month submitted before a magistrate that the case was lodged by her following a misunderstanding as Matani had stopped receiving her calls.

She told the court that they had married each other on December 25, 2015.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore in its order of December 5, 2016 noted that the accused Matani and the victim woman had married and that the case was lodged as a result of a misunderstanding between the two.

Due to the said misunderstanding, Matani was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police later filed a closure report in the magistrates court.

The court after perusing the facts of the case noted that the FIR was lodged as a result of a misunderstanding between the complainant and the accused.

Presently, the accused and complainant are married.

Hence, the closure report submitted by the police to quash the case is accepted, Chief Judicial Magistrate Tapesh Kumar Dubey said in the order.

