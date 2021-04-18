Police station in UP's Sambhal closed for 48 hrs after 7 personnel test positive for COVID-19

A police station in this Uttar Pradesh district had to be closed for 48 hours on Sunday after seven personnel posted there tested positive for COVID-19, a senior officer of the force said.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said, ''Seven personnel posted at the Hayatnagar police station tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The test reports of the other policemen are yet to come. Complying with the coronavirus guidelines, the Hayatnagar police station has been closed for 48 hours. The police station is being sanitised.'' He added that the work of the Hayatnagar police station is being carried out from the Sarai Tarin police station.

