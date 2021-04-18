Left Menu

Poland backs Czech decision to expel Russian diplomats

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:20 IST
Poland fully supports Czech Republic decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats over suspicions that Russian intelligence services were involved in an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, Poland's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"Allied solidarity and quick action make us strong. Poland fully supports the decisions on the expulsion of the Russians diplomats involved in the explosion in the ammunition depot in 2014," the ministry said on Twitter.

