Russia summons Czech ambassador over diplomatic expulsions - TASS cites source

Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Czech ambassador over Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

The Czech Republic has said the two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind a deadly explosion at a Czech ammunition depot four years earlier.

