PTI | Dhar | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:02 IST
Villagers flock wedding in MP; 5 including groom booked

Cocking a snook at the COVID- 19 rules and guidelines, a large number of people turned up at a marriage held in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and danced to loud music, prompting the police to register a case against the bridegroom and four others, an official said on Monday.

In the video of the wedding bash on Sunday night, a large number of people in Thencha village in Kukshi tehsil can be seen dancing without wearing a face mask. The social distancing norms were also violated by the crowd.

''After the video went viral on social media, the local administration sent a team of police and other officials to the village to verify the incident,'' said Kukshi Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Kumar.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the groom, his father Taar Singh, the DJ music operator and two others for violating the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

A case was also registered against local village officials, including panchayat secretary and kotwar, for failing to inform their seniors about the wedding, the SDM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

