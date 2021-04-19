Israel signs deal to buy millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Netanyahu says

Israel signs deal to buy millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Netanyahu saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:36 IST
Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer through 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
Netanyahu said in a statement the new vaccinations will be suitable to deal with different variants of the coronavirus.
