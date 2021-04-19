Left Menu

Eighteen killed in clashes between Ethiopia's Oromo, Amhara groups

All of them are from Oromo ethnic groups.” Gizachew Muluneh, spokesman for the Amhara regional administration, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the death of the shopkeeper or the broader incident. Elias Abebe, head of Qewot District in Amhara's North Shoa Zone, said the fighting was caused by a splinter group from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was unbanned along with dozens of other groups after Abiy took office in 2018.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:20 IST
Eighteen killed in clashes between Ethiopia's Oromo, Amhara groups
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Clashes between people belonging to Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, killed at least 18 people late last week, local officials said on Monday, the latest outbreak of violence ahead of national elections in June. Political and ethnic violence has become a major challenge for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose political reforms have also emboldened regional powerbrokers after nearly three decades of iron-fisted government.

The Oromo are Ethiopia's largest ethnic group and the Amhara are its second largest. The Amhara and Oromiya regions share a border and attacks on civilians from one ethnic group living on the other side of the border have been rising in recent months. The latest incident happened in the north of the country, in Ataye town in Amhara region on Friday, after Amhara's security forces killed a shopkeeper, said Jemal Haasen, head of the region's Jile-Temuga district of Oromo Special Zone.

The zone is classified as special because it is in Amhara region, but residents are predominately Oromos. "Then everyone went to their house and brought their rifles and that is how the clash began," he told Reuters, referring to civilians fighting Amhara security forces.

"Only in one health post, I have seen 53 people who were injured, and 18 people killed. All of them are from Oromo ethnic groups." Gizachew Muluneh, spokesman for the Amhara regional administration, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the death of the shopkeeper or the broader incident.

Elias Abebe, head of Qewot District in Amhara's North Shoa Zone, said the fighting was caused by a splinter group from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was unbanned along with dozens of other groups after Abiy took office in 2018. "We are still assessing the damage, but many have died, and even a church was also burned down," Elias said.

The splinter group, known as OLF Shane or the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), said it was not present in the area where the fighting took place. OLA spokesman Odaa Tarbii said in an emailed response: "The Amhara regional state government is seeking justification to commit another act of ethnic cleansing by claiming they are fighting OLA in Wollo."

"The fighting has been between heavily armed and battle hardened Amhara special forces and Oromo farmers who carry AK-47s as part of their tradition," he added. Following the incident, the Ministry of Defence said Sunday it had established a military command post in the area, and said individuals were banned from carrying firearms within 20 km of the main roads between the Amhara towns of Kombolcha and Debresina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.The order issued by the Nagpur Munici...

UP panchayat polls: Over 70 pc turnout till 6 pm

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, where 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts. Of the 20 districts, polling detail...

Odisha extends weekend shutdown to all urban areas from Apr 24

Modifying its earlier order, the Odisha government on Monday extended the weekend shutdown to all urban areas of the state with effect from April 24 in view of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases.The April 15 order had announced impos...

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

The Russian air force has hit militants base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021