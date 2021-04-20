Left Menu

Medical examiner says Capitol Police officer Sicknick died of natural causes -report

The findings mean it will be hard for federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in connection with Sicknick's death. Two men -- George Tanios and Julian Khater -- are facing charges they assaulted three police officers, including Sicknick, by spraying them with a chemical irritant on Jan. 6.

The District of Columbia's chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The newspaper cited an interview with Francisco J. Diaz, the District of Columbia's medical examiner, who said there was no evidence to suggest that the 42-year-old police officer suffered any adverse reactions to chemical irritants that he was sprayed with by some of the rioters.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the findings in the autopsy report. The findings mean it will be hard for federal prosecutors to bring homicide charges in connection with Sicknick's death.

Two men -- George Tanios and Julian Khater -- are facing charges they assaulted three police officers, including Sicknick, by spraying them with a chemical irritant on Jan. 6.

