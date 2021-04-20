China's President Xi says global governance system should be more equitable, fair

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair, and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others.

"The world wants justice, not hegemony," Xi said in his keynote speech at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region's answer to Davos.

Building barriers and pushing for decoupling will harm others and benefit no one, Xi said.

