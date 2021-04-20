Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French ambassador after violent anti-France protests
Pakistan's government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists, the interior minister said. The expulsion is one of the main four demands of a radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, that has been protesting for over a week over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.
Pakistan on Monday opened talks with the group. "After long negotiations with TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador," said the minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a video recorded statement.
