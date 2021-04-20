Delhi Police creates green corridor to help deliver oxygen to hospital

The Delhi Police organised a 'green corridor' to clear the way for two oxygen tankers heading to a hospital in Paschim Vihar that had almost run out of oxygen and had 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support. Speaking to ANI Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said, "On Monday night we received a call that liquid oxygen tanker at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar has reached a critical stage and there were 235 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support."

The hospital administration also told police that two tankers carrying 14,000 litre and 5,500 litre of liquid oxygen are stranded in Greater Noida and Faridabad due to COVID-induced restrictions, he added. Dhama said he arranged 40 oxygen cylinders and delivered them at a hospital in the Paschim Vihar area of the national capital.

Delhi Police also helped by sending more oxygen tankers to other hospitals facing a shortage. A total of 10 oxygen cylinders were sent to Saroj Hospital, 15 to Agrasen Hospital, five to ILBS Vasant Kunj and 10 to Fortis hospital as the capital battles an acute shortage of oxygen.

Several states have said that hospitals in the city are facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply. The national capital registered as many as 23,686 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the tally over 8.77 lakh.

The government has imposed a six-day lockdown in the national capital to arrest the spread of the virus. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26). (ANI)

