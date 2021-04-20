Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:38 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities. (ANI)

