PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:06 IST
TMC urges Bengal CEO to club last three phases of polls amid COVID-19 crisis

The TMC, which had been seeking a merger of the last three phases of assembly elections, shot off a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Tuesday, urging him to consider the party's request amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, during her rallies on Monday, had also implored the Election Commission to re-think its decision to stick to the original poll schedule.

The letter, undersigned by TMC leaders Derek O Brien, Sukendu Sekhar Roy, Pratima Mondol, and Purnendu Bose, highlighted the High Court order that directed the CEO to take urgent measures to avert a ''deadly disaster that is staring at our faces'' and said that ''no prejudice would be caused if the three phases are clubbed into one''.

It further said that the steps taken by the EC to curb the spread of the disease such as curtailment of campaign hours are ''cosmetic'' as the critical human resource will continue to remain engaged on election duty.

''Two equally important issues are at stake: the right to life and public health and the right to hold elections. It is pertinent to note that the Constitution of India has empowered the Election Commission of India to make this choice,'' the letter added.

