5 Taliban terrorists arrested in Pakistan

Five terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan outfit, who were planning to carry out a major attack on police, have been arrested during a raid in Karachi, a senior police officer has said.

The terrorists have confessed to planning a major attack on the police training college in Saeedabad on the outskirts of Karachi, Omer Shahid Hamid, Deputy Inspector General of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The terrorists were arrested in Jamshoro after a joint operation with the paramilitary rangers and intelligence agencies, he said, adding that another Taliban terrorist was also picked up in the Malir area of Karachi.

''They were arrested including two suicide bombers during the raid and we also seized suicide jackets with detonators, grenades, guns, police uniforms and a map of the police center,” he said.

The arrested terrorists were already involved in various incidents of terrorism in the country's eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to statement issued by the CTD.

Hamid said the head of the terror gang had an Afghani passport.

''During the Swat operation he had fled to Afghanistan with his family but returned to Pakistan for carrying out terror activities,'' he said.

