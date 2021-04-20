Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record highReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:40 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8:45 p.m. (1515 GMT) on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leader's official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.
India is the country currently being hit hardest by the pandemic. On Tuesday it reported its worst daily death toll, with large parts of the country now under lockdown amid a fast-rising second wave of infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
