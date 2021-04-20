Amid case spike, drug row, Maha FDA chief Kale transferred

Amid case spike, drug row, Maha FDA chief Kale transferredPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:17 IST
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and a political slugfest over the supply of Remdesivir vials to the state.
Parimal Singh, a 2004-batch IAS officer, has succeeded Kale, an official said.
Singh, as FDA chief, will now oversee the procurement of the vital anti-viral drug from private firms as the state grapples with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- Maharashtra
- Abhimanyu Kale
- Food and Drug Administration
- Kale
ALSO READ
Weekend lockdown, night curfew in Maharashtra to curb COVID-19 spread
Bombay HC directs CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations made by Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned: NCP minister Nawab Malik.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns