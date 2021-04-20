Amid case spike, drug row, Maha FDA chief Kale transferred

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and a political slugfest over the supply of Remdesivir vials to the state.

Parimal Singh, a 2004-batch IAS officer, has succeeded Kale, an official said.

Singh, as FDA chief, will now oversee the procurement of the vital anti-viral drug from private firms as the state grapples with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)