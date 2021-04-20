Gujarat Cong criticises PM for changing stand on lockdown

The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing a complete U-turn by downplaying the need for lockdown to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, hailed the prime minister's address to the nation.

''Last year, when the number of cases was very low, the PM was in favour of lockdown,'' state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

''Then he had said lockdown was the only way to break the chain (of infection). Now, when the numbers are skyrocketing, he is saying lockdown should be considered as a last resort.

''This is a complete U-turn,'' said Doshi.

State BJP spokesperson Kishor Makwana said whatever the PM said was in the interest of all the people in the country.

''He just wanted to make sure that people do not suffer. If people follow all the rules, lockdown will not be needed. The PM was right when he said that lockdown is neither needed at present, nor is it helpful for people,'' said Makwana.

