Turkey replaces trade minister -Official Gazette

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as his new trade minister, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

Ruhsar Pekcan was removed from the post, the decree said. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

Erdogan also appointed Derya Yanik and Vedat Bilgin to two newly formed ministries, the Family Ministry and the Labour Ministry, respectively.

