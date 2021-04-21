Left Menu

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-04-2021
Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indonesian navy is making checks on one of its submarines after the vessel failed to report back results of a training exercise on Wednesday, a navy spokesman said.

The submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill in North Bali waters but failed to relay results of the exercise as expected, said spokesman First Admiral, Julius Widjojono. The submarine, the KRI Nanggala 402, was built in Germany in 1981, has a cruising speed of 21.5 knots, and can take up to 34 passengers.

The navy spokesman and a spokesman for the defense ministry were not immediately available to respond to questions about how many crews was on board.

