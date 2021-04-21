Left Menu

Czech police detain five suspected of links to pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

The Prague High Public Prosecutor's Office said the five people detained had not yet been charged but were taken into custody on suspicion of terrorist acts, financing terrorism and supporting terrorism. "These criminal acts relate to involvement of Czech citizens in the fighting in eastern Ukraine on the side of the so-called (rebel) Donetsk People's Republic," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:04 IST
Czech police detain five suspected of links to pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Czech police have detained five people on suspicion of terrorism-related offences connected to fighting on the side of pro-Russia separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, prosecutors said on Wednesday. The Prague High Public Prosecutor's Office said the five people detained had not yet been charged but were taken into custody on suspicion of terrorist acts, financing terrorism and supporting terrorism.

"These criminal acts relate to involvement of Czech citizens in the fighting in eastern Ukraine on the side of the so-called (rebel) Donetsk People's Republic," it said in a statement. The arrests came amid high tension between Prague and Moscow following Czech allegations that Russian military intelligence was behind 2014 explosions at an arms and ammunition depot in which two people were killed.

The central European country on Saturday expelled 18 Russian Embassy staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers, over the matter. Moscow denied any of its agents were involved, branded the Czech stance a provocation and expelled 20 Czech diplomats and other staff in retaliation. Czech police said on Twitter there was no connection between the two investigations. A police spokesman said more details would be released later on Wednesday.

Public Czech Radio reported, citing information from the investigation, that the arrests targeted a paramilitary group and that one of its members had fought for the rebel side in Ukraine and upon his return had raised money to send others. Several other Czechs have faced trial in the past connected to the fighting between Russian-backed separatist insurgents and the Ukrainian army in which the Kyiv government says around 14,000 people have been killed since 2014.

The Czech-Russian row over the 2014 arms depot blasts has worsened tensions between Russia and the West over what Ukraine's allies have called a "provocative" build-up of Russian military forces on the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, the peninsula Moscow annexed from Kyiv seven years ago. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday Russia would soon have more than 120,000 troops on Ukraine's frontier, and called for new Western economic sanctions to deter Moscow from "further escalation".

The dispute is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the end of Soviet domination of Eastern Europe in 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt 'looted' oxygen tanker going from Panipat to Faridabad: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that a tanker carrying medical oxygen for COVID patients in hospitals, which was going from Panipat to Faridabad, was looted by the Delhi government and said all oxygen tankers will now move wi...

Soccer-Atletico latest club to abandon Super League

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to abandon the doomed Super League project, a statement from the La Liga side said on Wednesday.They became the first Spanish side out of the 12 founding members to abandon the idea, which appears...

Bharat Biotech says Covaxin has shown 78 pc efficacy against mild to severe COVID-19

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has shown efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, as per Phase III interim analysis results. The vaccine maker noted that the second inter...

SPECIAL REPORT-Men dominate climate science. She made it to the top - her way.

Climate scientist Corinne Le Qur sequestered herself in her home office last March. Outside, the streets were empty as Britain retreated from the coronavirus pandemic. The world had come to a halt. In the eerie stillness, she wanted to know...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021