One killed in bomb explosion in Titagarh

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a bomb exploded inside an abandoned house on Wednesday morning near Titagarh railway station in North 24 Parganas districts, police said.

The dead and the injured were identified, the police said.

The incident took place under Rahara police station under Barrackpore police commissionerate and no political reason has been established so far as the cause of the incident.

