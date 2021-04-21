Left Menu

Maha: Doctor booked for molesting nurse

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:53 IST
Police have registered a case against a doctor for allegedly molesting a nurse at an old age home in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

The accused, Dr Sanil Varghese (40), is a resident of Mangaldeep Nagar in the city.

''In her complaint, the 19-year-old victim told the police that she was appointed as a nurse by the accused at his healthcare centre-cum-old age home two days ago,'' the official said.

''When she was asleep in a room there, he came and molested her,'' he added.

Based on her complaint, a case under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), police said.

