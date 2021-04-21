Missing woman: Man who took part in search ops held for killing her

A man who actively participated in a search recently to trace a missing woman at Chittoor near here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her, police said.

Subeera Farhat, 21, daughter of Kizhakkaparambat Kabir, working as an assistant in a dental clinic in Vettichira, was reported missing on March 10.

The police on Wednesday traced her body buried in a deserted field some 200 metres from her house.

Police suspect that Anwar, her neighbour, attacked her to steal her jewellery but in the process killed her.

''We have gathered corroborating evidence. The decomposed body is believed to be of the missing girl but will be confirmed only after scientific tests,'' police said.

Police said eye-witnesses had stated that she had left the clinic and returned home after work.

Massive searches were conducted in nearby areas but police were unable to trace her until yesterday.

Police also checked CCTV footage of nearby areas aspart of the investigation.

