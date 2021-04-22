U.S. concerned about violence in Chad following leader's death-State Dept

U.S. concerned about violence in Chad following leader's death-State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:28 IST
The U.S. government sees the violence in Chad following the death of its president, Idriss Deby, as gravely disturbing and would be concerned by anything that would stand in the way of a democratic transition of power there, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a daily briefing that Washington was closely watching the political situation in Chad. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- U.S.
- Chizu Nomiyama
- Idriss Deby
- U.S. State Department
- Washington
- Ned Price
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets
FOREX-Dollar at 2-week low as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets
G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, U.S. global minimum tax plan
FOREX-Dollar hovers near two-week low after U.S. yields slip
U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait amid China tensions