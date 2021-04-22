Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone attack - state media

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis has intercepted a drone attack by the Iran-aligned movement on the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state media said on Thursday. The Houthis' military spokesman said in a Twitter post that the group fired a drone on a military base in Khamis Mushait.

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities. The coalition says it intercepts the majority of assaults.

