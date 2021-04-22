Left Menu

Assam-Nagaland border tensions should not affect economic activity of NE region: Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Border tensions between Nagaland and Assam should not impact economic activities along with the border belts, said the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Wednesday.

ANI | Dimapur (Manipur) | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Border tensions between Nagaland and Assam should not impact economic activities along with the border belts, said the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Wednesday. The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNC) held a 2-day executive council meet in Manipur's Dimapur. The members of the Assam Chamber of Commerce also attended the meet.

Chairman of Assam Chamber of Commerce, Sisir Dev Kalita, and CNCCI chairman Dr Khekugha Muru termed the occasion 'historic' for the two neighbouring states of Assam and Nagaland and particularly for the two apex business bodies - CNCCI and ACC to come together in that manner. The two chairmen also informed that a committee will be formed of all chambers of commerce of the eight north-eastern states to boost trade and commerce.

"The two chambers have decided to form committee at Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam to oversee that business is not affected even in the event of border disputes since disputes are to be resolved by the government of Assam and Nagaland," the statement said. The meeting was attended by the members of the Assam Chamber of Commerce (ACC) as well as CNCCI members from Dimapur, Kiphire, Kohima, Mon, Mokochung, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, and representatives from Peren and Noklak district as observers.

