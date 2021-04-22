Cycling-Freeman to launch appeal after doping ruling - The Guardian

Left Menu

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is set to launch an appeal to clear his name after being permanently struck off the medical register last month, the Guardian reported. The appeal will be lodged at the Manchester High Court later on Thursday, with the hearing set to commence in November at the earliest, the report said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@danroan)

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is set to launch an appeal to clear his name after being permanently struck off the medical register last month, the Guardian reported.

The appeal will be lodged at the Manchester High Court later on Thursday, with the hearing set to commence in November at the earliest, the report said. Freeman, who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017, was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance.

He was charged with ordering 30 sachets of Testogel to the national velodrome in Manchester for an unnamed athlete in 2011 and admitted to destroying a laptop before passing it on to forensic experts conducting a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) probe. Freeman had said he was shocked at the verdict and that he was not a "doping doctor".

