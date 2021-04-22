Maha: Man held for illegal possession of weapons in Raigad

Maha: Man held for illegal possession of weapons in RaigadPTI | Alibaug | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:10 IST
Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged illegal possession of two country-made pistols in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.
Acting on an information, the police nabbed the person after he got down from an auto-rickshaw near Khalapur on Wednesday and recovered two pistols and some bullets from his bag, he said.
An offence was registered against him under relevant sections, he added.
