Turkish central bank opens gold swap auction for 20 tonnes

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:04 IST
Representative image

Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it opened a gold-for-lira swap auction for 20 tonnes of gold via the traditional method.

The auction, announced on the page, has a maturity of three months.

