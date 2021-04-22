Turkish central bank opens gold swap auction for 20 tonnes

Turkish central bank opens gold swap auction for 20 tonnesReuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:04 IST
Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it opened a gold-for-lira swap auction for 20 tonnes of gold via the traditional method.
The auction, announced on the page, has a maturity of three months.
