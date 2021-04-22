Japan raises emissions cut target to 26 per cent by 2030

Japan says it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46 per cent on 2013 levels from 26 per cent, NHK television reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

Suga on Thursday announced a new target of 46 per cent in emissions reduction by 2030, up from the current 26 per cent from the 2013 levels, NHK said.

The decision comes hours before a virtual climate summit later Thursday hosted by US President Joe Biden.

