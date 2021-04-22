Left Menu

Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills near Ukraine

Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday, saying it had successfully completed a "snap inspection" of forces in its south and west, near the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported. The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following weeks of tensions with the West over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:15 IST
Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills near Ukraine

Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday, saying it had successfully completed a "snap inspection" of forces in its south and west, near the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following weeks of tensions with the West over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine. It was unclear if the rebasing order covered all of the forces involved in that buildup. The EU's top diplomat said on Monday that Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near the border.

"I believe the objectives of the snap inspection have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defence for the country," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying. "In this regard, I have decided to complete the inspections in the southern and western military districts," he said.

He said they would return to their bases by May 1. Shoigu, after overseeing exercises in annexed Crimea near Ukraine's southern border on Thursday, said however that the military had to be ready to respond quickly in case of an "unfavourable" development in the situation near NATO's Defender Europe exercises, the Interfax news agency reported.

Defender-Europe is an annual, U.S. Army-led, multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and other NATO militaries, as well as other partners. From March to June, more than 28,000 forces from 26 nations will conduct drills across more than 30 training areas in a dozen countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Securities shares jump nearly 7 pc after strong Q4 earnings

Shares of ICICI Securities closed with a gain of nearly 7 per cent on Thursday after the company reported an over two-fold increase in profit after tax PAT for the three months ended March 2021.The stock gained 6.87 per cent to close at Rs ...

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayWhile the recovery in global demand and the sizeable fiscal stimulus are supporting global and euro area activit...

Government starts plantation drive to preserve heritage of Chinar trees in J-K

Under an extensive plantation drive by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir, Chinar trees also known as Boen are being planted with an aim to preserve their heritage value. Speaking to ANI, Director of Floriculture Department, Farooq Ahm...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stallingWhen Michigans St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021