UK trade minister says Truss had "great" talks with Australia

UK trade minister says Truss had "great" talks with AustraliaReuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:53 IST
British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she had "great" talks with her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan about a bilateral trade deal.
"We want an agreement that will support jobs across the United Kingdom and strengthen ties between two democracies who believe passionately in free and fair trade," Truss said on Twitter. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
