Cal HC grants interim protection from arrest to TMC's Vinay Mishra till May 3

Cal HC grants interim protection from arrest to TMC's Vinay Mishra till May 3PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:51 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Vinay Mishra till May 3 in connection with a CBI investigation into a cattle smuggling case, on the condition that he appears before the probe agency on the same date.
Justice Subhasis Dasputa, hearing a petition by Mishra seeking quashing of proceedings against him, directed him to be present before the CBI on May 3.
Justice Dasgupta said if the petitioner, a general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress, joins the investigation on the scheduled date, the interim protection might continue till the next date of hearing.
The high court directed that the matter will appear in the list for further hearing when it reopens after the summer vacation.
