Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff in solidarity with Czechs

Slovakia expels three Russian embassy staff in solidarity with CzechsReuters | Prague | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:49 IST
Slovakia expelled three Russian diplomats on Thursday and gave them a week to leave the country, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in a televised briefing.
He said Slovakia acted in solidarity with the Czech Republic which has ordered most Russian staff to leave after accusing Russian intelligence officers of being behind a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot.
