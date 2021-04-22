Left Menu

Covid-19: Delhi sees highest single-day toll of 306, positivity rate at all-time high of 36.24

Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day.

Covid-19: Delhi sees highest single-day toll of 306, positivity rate at all-time high of 36.24
Delhi registered 26,169 new COVID-19 cases and 306 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Thursday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities the national capital has registered in Delhi in a single day. A total of 77,208 tests, including 48,346 RT-PCR and 23,862 RAT, were done in the said period, thus showing a positivity rate of 36.24 -- the highest ever. 19,609 people also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,51,537.

As of now, there are 91,618 active COVID-19 cases in the city while the death toll has mounted to 13,193. So far, 9,56,348 people have been infected with the virus in the national capital since the start of the pandemic. Also, 53,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 24,638 COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths. The Delhi High Court, earlier in the day, asked the Centre to implement its order strictly for allocating medical oxygen to the national capital and ensuring a safe passage to oxygen without facing any obstruction. Various hospitals have knocked the door of the high court to intervene as they are running out of medical oxygen.

A six-day lockdown is already in place in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with a high burden of coronavirus cases.

As per official sources, he will review the Covid-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with the chief ministers an hour later via video conference. At 12:30 pm, he is set to hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country. (ANI)

