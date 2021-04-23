Left Menu

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:38 IST
13 bonded labourers rescued

Erode (TN), Apr 23: A total of 13 bonded labourers have been rescued from a farmhouse near here, police said on Friday.

The labourers were forced to work after one of their relatives could not repay Rs 27,000 she had borrowed from a person, the police said.

The relative Kanavukanni, aged 21, and her family members were handed over by the person, who had lent the Rs 27,000, to another person who forced the family, including Kanavukanni, to work as farm workers, they said.

Some days back, information was received by Kanavukannais other relatives that the 13 members were treated as bonded labourers to whom proper food and shelter were not provided, the police said.

The woman's kin rushed to the farmhouse and managed to rescue the 13, they said.

A case was registered and a search is on for those who forced the family into bonded labour, the police added.

