CBI books ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case

The CBI has booked former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of bribery against him and carried out searches at various locations in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said.

The probe agency had carried out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of Bombay High Court to look into the allegations against him levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, they said.

According to the officials, during the enquiry, the CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After registering the case, the CBI started a search operation at a number of locations in Mumbai, they said.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Singh had initially approached the Supreme Court, alleging he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner after he complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the ''corrupt malpractices'' of Deshmukh.

The apex court had termed the matter as quite serious but asked Singh to approach the high court.

Singh then filed the PIL in the high court, reiterating his allegations against Deshmukh and seeking an ''immediate, unbiased, impartial'' probe by the CBI against Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress share power in Maharashtra.

